The new Huawei smartwatch will store earbuds inside

(Pocket-lint) - A hands-on video has revealed a strange new Huawei product that uses a smartwatch as a charging case for earbuds, aptly named the Huawei Watch Buds.

As unusual as it seems, it could actually prove quite handy. At the very least it's one less thing to remember to charge, and it'll also save some valuable pocket space.

At first, we assumed this would be some kind of attention-grabbing tech demo, wowing people at a show like CES, but destined to never hit the retail shelves.

However, Huawei has acknowledged the existence of its Watch Buds since the video went up. The brand posted a teaser video on its Weibo account that shows a glimpse of the watch before promising a reveal on December 2 2022.

Unfortunately, this event has now been delayed, reportedly as a sign of respect to former CCP General Secretary Jiang Zemin, who passed away on November 30.

This means that we'll need to wait a little longer to learn more, but the tease has definitely piqued our interest.

What we can tell at the moment is that the design is reminiscent of the Huawei Watch GT 3 series, with a digital crown and a slight curve to the display.

There's a decent chance that this product could make its way to Europe, too. Notebookcheck reports that Huawei has sought a European trademark for the device.

As is the norm for Huawei devices, it'll likely first launch in China, before coming to other regions a few months later. Whatever the case may be, we're looking forward to learning more.

