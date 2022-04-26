(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has announced via social media that it will be launching a new addition to its smartwatch range in China on 28 April. And has given a sneak peak at one of its feature highlights.

The new watch - named the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro - has been teased on Weibo by the company, along with a video that shows a person diving in the ocean, along with a real-time depth graphic as the person swims up to the surface.

This graphic shows a depth up to 30 metres, suggesting Huawei may well include accurate diving depth measurement in its next smartwatch.

Other details, sadly, are scarce. In previous generations of watches (like with the GT 2 Pro and Watch 3 Pro - for example), the 'Pro' model usually means a chunkier, more premium watch with more advanced fitness tracking abilities and premium case and strap materials.

Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored By Maggie Tillman · 26 April 2022

We'd still expect that to be the case for the GT 3 Pro (vs the Watch GT 3), and that also usually means a higher price tag too.

Huawei has been investing heavily in fitness and health in recent years, and has built a huge dedicated campus specifically for gathering data and analysing a multitude of different workout and sport types.

This has - so far - culminated in very capable running watches and smart coaching plans, and the latest teaser for the next watch suggests Huawei has a vision to serve sports far beyond the norm.

Writing by Cam Bunton.