Huawei Watch GT Runner is company's most advanced running watch yet

(Pocket-lint) - We've long noted in our Huawei Watch reviews recently how capable the devices are for runners. With accurate, advanced sensors, they offer a lot for those who want to use them for that purpose. With the latest watch, the GT Runner, the company is building further on that.

In a lot of ways, the Watch GT Runner is the Watch GT 3, but built from different materials and with more of a dedicated focus on running.

The 46mm case is waterproof to 5ATM (50 metres), made from a polymer fiber, is only 11mm thin and weighs just 38.5 grams without the strap. That's around 4 grams lighter than the GT 3, and nearly 16 grams lighter than the Huawei Watch 3. In other words, it's designed to sit on your wrist, and you not notice that it's there.

Despite that, it still packs in an impressive amount of tech, including Huawei's latest TruSeen 5.0 optical sensor on the bottom.

This sensor system feature eight light-sensing diodes in a circle around the LED light unit in the centre, and has enabled Huawei to offer really accurate wrist-based heart rate monitoring.

It also seeks to offer the most accurate GPS tracking available on any smartwatch. By combining dual-band GNSS positioning support for all five major satellite systems - including GPS, Glonass and Galileo - with an innovative floating antenna design, the result promised is a super accurate and responsive route-tracking system.

This 'floating antenna' design sees the antenna come out of the main body of the watch and run along the watch strap lugs, rather than be stuck inside the watch case itself. Huawei says this design "significantly reduces weight and interferance" but also improves connectivity and GPS performance.

Other hardware highlights include a bright 1.43-inch OLED display with an impressive 466x466 resolution, and a battery that can go two weeks between charges. And when it does need charging, will charge conveniently on a magnetic wireless disk or on the back of a phone with reverse wireless charging.

Combined with the highly capable hardware, Huawei has also developed a number of different metrics and plans catered specifically to runners, but runners of all abilities.

It has its own 'Running Ability Index' which uses your cadence, heart rate, pace and form to determine how good a runner you are, but can combine that with a dynamic running plan.

You can sign up to a running plan in Huawei Health and it'll adapt and change based on your performance and fitness, giving you a plan and schedule to help you hit whatever target you have. There 5k, 10k, half marathon and marathon plans, as well as individual sessions of varying difficulty that you can access.

Huawei Watch GT Runner goes on sale in Europe soon and will cost €299. UK pricing and availability hasn't been announced yet.

