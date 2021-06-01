Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Huawei Watch 3 spotted: Will the upcoming wearable run HarmonyOS?

- Huawei has an event set for 2 June

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is holding an event in early June, where it will likely focus on its own HarmonyOS and how its phones can work without access to Google Play services. HarmonyOS could power many smart devices, however, including watches like the Huawei Watch 3 that recently leaked.

IT Home shared photos of the upcoming watch. It maintains its predecessor’s circular body, but, as Huawei's teaser indicated, it adds in a crown dial on the top right side. The watch face with app shortcuts is also visible, as is the drop-down notification panel that shows an alert from WeChat.

It will likely be running a version of Harmony OS, maybe even the 2.0 upgrade expected to be unveiled shortly. Huawei uses its own custom “LiteOS” on its smartwatches, but it would be interesting to see HarmonyOS on Huawei's next smartwatch. That would presumably result in more apps for Huawei's wrist-worn hardware, maybe even a WeChat app. (That service is only available in China.)

Huawei will formally unveil HarmonyOS on 2 June 2021, so hopefully, we will learn more soon. In the meantime, check out our review of the Huawei Watch GT 2. We also have a guide on the best smartwatches and on HarmonyOS.

