Huawei Watch GT 2e is a steal on Amazon today, down to just £105

As part of Amazon's summer deals today, Huawei's second generation Watch GT watches are on sale. This discount includes the smaller Watch GT 2 and the more affordable Watch GT 2e.

Huawei's Watch GT 2e was already one of the best value smart sports-focussed watches on the market, and for today on Amazon, you'll get it even cheaper. For today's daily deal, you can snag yourself one for just £104.99, that's down £55 on the original RRP. Check out the offer on Amazon here.

The Watch GT 2e is one of the most versatile trackers out there, offering up to 85 different activity tracking types, and that includes less formal activities like skateboarding, parkour and various forms of dance.

It's water resistant up to 5 ATM, and it looks pretty awesom in its mint green colour way (in our opinion).

It also has an SpO2 tracker for measuring your blood's oxygen saturation, plus all day heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It's compatible with Android and iOS phones and has long battery life. Unlike a lot of smartwatches, it can last up to two weeks on a full charge before needing to be docked.

The Watch GT 2 is the more premium looking watch series, and as part of the deal it's been dropped to £129.99 (down from £199) for the leather band 42mm version or £149.99 (down from £229) for the 42mm model with milanese-style bracelet.

It has a lot of the same tracking capabilities, plus the long battery life. The difference between them is really the design, and the materials used in build, which are more high-end on the non-e model.