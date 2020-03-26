Huawei adds more sporty Watch GT 2e to its smartwatch range

Huawei has updated its smartwatch range to include new designs, including the GT 2e, which is desinged for the sportier, younger generation.

It's made from stainless steel, has radial patterns on the bezel, plus an integrated strap. That means it doesn't have the same quick release strap of the previous models. It's been designed this way to make it more comfortable and seamless.

It can go 14 days without needing to be charged, thanks to the high efficiency Kirin A1 processor inside. This power efficiency also means you can track workouts that go as long as 30 hours, if you want it too. So it should survive even your longest runs, hikes and rides. It can also go 24 hours with playing music.

For the fitness focused, Huawei's tracking options now include 100 workout modes, with added options like rock climbing, skateboarding and parkour as well as automatic detection for a few basic workouts like running, walking and elliptical machines.

It's waterproof to 50 metres, and can measure your heart rate even while swimming. Plus, there's a dedicated SpO2 monitor for measuring your blood's oxygen saturation.

Other health metrics include daily heart rate, sleep and stress.

Paired with a phone, you can use it as a remote shutter button for taking selfies from a distance and - of course - you can get smarphone notifications on your wrist.

The software is primarily health-focused, and built in-house by Huawei just like previous Watch GT models.

Alongside the sporty Watch GT 2e, the company also unveiled two new 'Champagne Gold' designs of the 42mm Watch GT2, which come with a subtle gold finish on the steel casing and either cream silicone or brown leather straps.

Watch GT 2e wll cost €199 when it goes on sale, while the Champagne Gold Watch GT 2 will set you back €249 or €229 for the leather, or silicone options. Huawei hasn't said when they go on sale, but it's likely to be soon. It's new P40 series phones go on sale in April.