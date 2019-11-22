Early Black Friday deals are here already, and one of them is a limited time offer on the original Huawei Watch GT.

As one of Amazon's deals of the day you can snag the Watch GT for just £99.99. You can see the offer here.

Because it's limited, it means you won't be able to get it after today, the deal finishes at midnight GMT tonight, 22 November 2019. So if you want one, you best be quick about it.

Huawei's Watch GT was the first smartwatch running the company's own operating system rather than WearOS and introduced us to a wrist-worn connected gadget that can last more than two weeks on a single charge.

It's a great fitness tracker that offers in-depth analysis of any runs or exercises as well as detailed stats on your sleeping and daily activity.

Where it lacks is in the smartwatch area. You get notifications from your phone, but it's not very interactive at all, in that you can't really reply to those messages or emails. You just check what the message is and where it's from.

It's since been followed up by the Watch GT 2, and that means the older model is a bargain purchase.

Still, if you want an accomplished fitness tracker that looks like a good-looking smartwatch with a bright/colourful display, this is it. At this price, it's great value for money.