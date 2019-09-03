Huawei Watch GT 2 coming soon with bigger battery, mic and speaker

A recent leak suggests Huawei is about to launch a new version of the Watch GT, and that it'll feature a subtle design tweak over the original model.

What's more, this new watch is supposedly going to feature a beefier battery, as well as a microphone and speaker for making and receiving phone calls via Bluetooth.

The report and leaked renders come via WinFuture/Roland Quandt and indicate that, not only are the internal specs and hardware getting a boost, but also the case is being slightly redesigned.

Looking at the images, it appears as though the bezel is being slimmed down, with a slight change in the way it is shaped.

Like the first generation Watch GT, there appear to be both a classic and sport model of the watch, with the former featuring a polished silver case and brown leather strap and the latter being all black with silicone strap.

What's interesting here is the rumour of the bigger battery. If the first Huawei Watch GT had anything going for it, it was its battery life. In our review we found that it regularly outlasted every other smartwatch going, and comfortably.

In fact, often, it would even outlast our Garmin Fenix 5 Plus, which is lauded for its battery longevity.

Perhaps this battery increase indicates that it has features which will require more power to run. Maybe it's just down to the inclusion of the speaker and mic, and also due to what looks like a slightly larger display.

It's not known if the Huawei Watch GT 2 will feature LTE for connectivity away from the phone, but - like its predecessor - it will feature GPS and heart rate sensors for monitoring activities.

As an update to this, Huawei has confirmed the existence of the Watch GT 2 by teasing it on twitter. That means we know the watch is coming, we just don't know exactly when. Yet.

Huawei has two upcoming press events: one at IFA 2019 on 6 September, and another later in the month for the Mate 30 smartphone series. The Chinese manufacturer could conceivably use either to show off its next wearable device.