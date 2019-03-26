Huawei has unveiled two new models of its Watch GT smartwatch, though details about most of the specs and even a launch date are still slim.

The company is introducing new Watch GT Active and the Watch GT Elegant models. These updated versions come about a year after the release of the first Huawei Watch GT and are extremely similar to the original smartwatch, but with a few notable differences.

The Active Edition features the same 46mm watch face, but with a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD colour touchscreen (454 x 454-pixel resolution). And the Elegant Edition features a smaller 42mm ceramic bezel option with a 1.2-inch AMOLED HD colour touchscreen (390 x 390-pixel resolution).

The Watch GT Active further features two-week battery life with heart rate functionality. The Elegant Edition, however, goes down to one week. The sacrifice of size likely affects the battery performance, but it’s still capable tracking fitness and has the same clock faces as the GT Active.

One of the main draws with these two new models is the wider selection of colours. So, if you’re dying for an orange watch, you might want to pull the trigger. The Active Edition is available in orange and dark green, while the Elegant gets Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl.

Huawei hasn’t announced a release date or any information on where we’ll be able to purchase these watches, but we do have the pricing. The Watch GT Active will start out at €249, while the Watch GT Elegant will retail for €229.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.