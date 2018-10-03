A new Huawei Watch has been on the cards for a while and now it seems it will be unveiled alongside the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones on 16 October.

Details on a Huawei Watch GT have appeared online, with claims that there will be two different models: the Huawei Watch GT Sport and either GT Fashion or Classic. The name of the second is yet to be confirmed. German website WinFuture has also posted a pic of what it says is the Classic/Fashion version.

Leaked specifications of the affordable WearOS smartwatch, no matter which version, reveal a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display, 4GB of internal storage and a 420 mAh battery. It can reportedly last up to 14 days.

There will be GPS and NFC tech on board.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, it is thought the new Huawei watches will run on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 - hence the elongated battery life thanks to better power management.

The big difference between the Sport and Fashion/Classic models will be aesthetic. The Sport edition is said to be all-black, while the other version will have a black bezel with silver casing.

Price will also be a differentiator. WinFuture claims that the Huawei Watch GT Sport will cost €199 (around £177), while the Watch GT Classic/Fashion will be €229.