Huawei Watch 2 price slashed to £214 in Amazon Easter sales

Amazon is slashing prices across its UK store and the Huawei Watch 2 has just received a big discount.

Normally retailing for about £300, the Huawei Watch 2 can be yours for just £214.99 in Amazon's Early Easter sales.

The Huawei Watch 2 is one of the best Wear OS devices out there. While many manufacturers pulled away from producing new Android wearables, Huawei put forward the sporty Huawei Watch 2 and did a good job with it.

The watch is solidly designed, with an IP68 waterproof rating, it offers NFC for Google Pay, and the battery gives you about 2 days of life. It's a great example of Android Wear, working with both Android and iPhone models.

It's also compatible with a full range of sports apps, as well as giving you things like Google Maps on the move and it's on the list of devices to be updated to Wear OS in the coming weeks. Like many items in the Easter sales, it will only be on offer for 24 hours, so don't delay.