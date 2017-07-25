  1. Home
Porsche Design Huawei Watch 2 is the same great watch, with a much higher price tag

Huawei has officially launched the Porsche Design version of the Watch 2, arriving with a new design and a new, much higher price tag.

First announced at Mobile World Congress back in March, the Porsche Design Watch 2 is the latest product to be forged from Huawei and Porsche Design's collaborative efforts. It joins the Mate 9 Porsche Design, which was launched at a Huawei event in November 2016.

However, for the €795 this limited edition Watch 2 is demanding, you only get a few design tweaks over the standard Sport and Classic models.
The Watch 2 Porsche Design has a new ceramic speedometer, inspired by a Porsche dashboard, the company's logo on the chronograph bezel and a leather-hybrid watch strap with red stitching.

Elsewhere, the luxurious Watch 2 is the same as the other members of the Watch 2 family. It runs on Android Wear 2.0, has a 1.2-inch 390 x 390 AMOLED touchscreen, built-in GPS and NFC for making payments via Android Pay. It's worth noting that this version doesn't have 4G connectivity, it's a Wi-Fi only model.

The Huawei Watch 2 Porsche Design is available now across Europe, including the UK, for €795, compared to £300 for the Huawei Watch 2 Sport with 4G.

