Who needs a phone with the Huawei Watch 2?

We all love our smartphones, but it's time to become less reliant on them.

No, don't worry, we're not going to start acting like your mum, telling you to put down your phone and go outside every once in a while. But how about switching up your tech addiction to something new, something that will garner envious glances from your mates. Something like the Huawei Watch 2?

The Huawei Watch 2, which comes in Classic and Sport models, is a master of many features; a wearable that can resign your smartphone to a life on the sidelines.

A well-rounded Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatch that will let you monitor your daily step count, receive wrist-based alerts and monitor your heart rate, this fitness-focused wearable plays host to a raft of features that will do your phone out of a job. Here are seven of the best.

OK, lets start with a biggie. With the Huawei Watch 2, you don't even need your smartphone in hand to do the most fundamental of phone things: make and receive calls. That's because the Sport version can support its own 4G SIM, giving you Wi-Fi-free wrist-based connectivity wherever you are.

The 4G SIM seamlessly slots in behind the clasp for the lower section of the watch's hardened silicone rubber strap and lets you add always-on connections for when your standalone smartphone is out of battery. To make calls you can select options from your contacts book or utilise the watch's own built-in dialler.

Just like with its own built-in call functionality, the Huawei Watch 2 lets you utilise its integrated 4G connectivity skills to reply to text messages, IMs and emails, even when you've left your phone at home.

Thanks to its Android Wear 2.0 foundations, your replies don't have to be restricted to boring pre-set answers such as "see you later" or "I'll call you soon". Instead, you can use the touchscreen interface to write out your replies letter by letter, with your doodles instantly transformed into text-based retorts.

It's not just the Huawei Watch 2's integrated 4G SIM that helps it resign your phone to a life in the shadows. Thanks to its own built-in GPS skills you no longer need to take your handset with you when you go for a run.

Letting you map your runs without trudging 10k with a phone awkwardly strapped to your arm or jiggling around in your pocket, the Watch's integrated GPS also offers more accurate distance tracking. Paired with its built-in heart-rate sensor, accelerometer, and the new Huawei Fit app, this combines to create the ultimate fitness-tracking activity companion.

Completing the connectivity set, the Huawei Watch 2 builds on its built-in Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 4G skills with NFC (near-field communication) abilities. Why does this matter? Well, it means you can use the watch to make payments when you forget your wallet or are simply plum out of cash.

Playing nice with Android Pay, and the millions of payment terminals that support the contactless service, your bank card details are securely stored and accessed directly from the watch. You need never take your wallet or phone out of your pocket again - just cue up your digital card, tap the Watch 2 against the payment terminal and off you go.

As with any modern portable gadget, you can fill the Huawei Watch 2 with a variety of apps to enhance its own core abilities. These no longer need a synced smartphone to work either, but instead can be hosted directly by the watch.

A feature made possible by the Huawei Watch 2's Android Wear 2.0 software and impressive array of specs, there are already a mass of compatible apps out there ranging from the fitness-friendly likes of Runtastic and Strava, to communication options such as Facebook Messenger and general utilities like the Weather Channel.

Running Android Wear 2.0, the Huawei Watch 2 features a number of impressive features pairing new, improved message replies and a more refined interface with Google's new voice-controlled PA, called Google Assistant. You don't need your phone for this, and can make use of the assistant's power simply by speaking to your techy timepiece.

Press the Watch 2's power button say "OK, Google" and your digital assistant will spring into life. Now you can ask the your watch to perform tasks such as sending texts, checking weather and setting alarms. All without having to fiddle through menus or ensure a half dozen button presses and screen swipe.

Further aiding your phone-free runs, you can listen to music stored directly on the Huawei Watch 2, letting you ditch your phone and enjoy on-the-go audio without the added bulk.

There's 4GB of internal storage, capable of holding plenty of tunes, and the Watch 2 can be paired with a set of wireless headphones over Bluetooth to ensure your audio experience is on-point wherever you are and whatever you're doing.

Want to share your sounds with the masses? No problem: just pair the watch with a Bluetooth speaker instead to get the party started from your wrist.