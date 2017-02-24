Here's what the sporty Huawei Watch 2 looks like in three colours

Huawei is getting ready to launch a second-generation Huawei Watch, and thanks to new leak, we now know how it looks.



Android Wear seems to be making a comeback. Determined not to be left out, Huawei is planning to unveil a newer, sportier Huawei Watch at Mobile World Congress at the end of February. The company officially confirmed the watch is coming via a tease earlier this month. Now, Evan Blass at VentureBeat has posted a render of the upcoming device, and it does indeed look rather sporty (and colourful).

The Android Wear 2.0-powered timepiece has cellular capabilities via a nanoSIM card, which will allow the watch to work free from a connected smartphone. We don't yet know if the SIM option will be available in all models of the Huawei Watch 2, which will be available in black, orange, and speckled grey colours, but Blass previously said at least one model of the Huawei Watch 2 will offer a cellular connection.

Huawei is expected to officially announce the watch alongside its new P10 flagship next week. Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up to see what else the watch might feature. Pocket-lint will be at MWC 2017 to bring you the latest as it happens.