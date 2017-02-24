Huawei Watch 2: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Remember the Huawei Watch? We wouldn't blame you if you didn't - considering it first launched nearly two years ago. But it is one of the best-looking Android Wear watches and fans have been patiently waiting for a second-generation model.

Although last year came and went without any hardware upgrades, Google recently released the Android Wear 2.0 update, so now is the perfect time for Huawei Watch 2.

Luckily, thanks to a couple leaks and strategic social media posts from Huawei itself, the launch of Huawei Watch 2 seems to be just around the corner. But what will it look like and how will it differ from the original Huawei Watch? Here's everything we know so far.

Until recently, the details of Huawei Watch 2 were something of a mystery. However, recent leaks have given us plenty to information, as well as pictures.

Venture Beat's Evan Blass claimed Huawei Watch 2 will have a sporty yet still classic design. It will also have a 42mm case, 1.4-inch display and it will be available in black, orange, and speckled grey colours, with what appears to be a rubber strap.

However, Blass has talked about the Huawei Watch 2 twice. The first time it was mentioned that it would have a classic design with stainless steel or leather strap, the second mention referred to "the sportier Watch 2" and shared an image with these coloured rubber straps, suggesting there many be a number of different options available.

Huawei has also been tweeting images and videos of the device, which you can see below, which very much focus on its application as an active device.

Open your mind to endless possibilities with the #HuaweiWatch2. It’s now or never. #freeyourspirit pic.twitter.com/JxBbggEjfZ — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 21, 2017

When was the last time you tested your endurance? Get ready to #freeyourspirit with the #HuaweiWatch2 pic.twitter.com/Me4S8d3FkS — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 23, 2017

At least one model of the Huawei Watch 2 will reportedly offer a cellular connection. Venture Beat also noted a model with a built-in SIM will be available. If any of this is true, you'll be able to place calls and won't need to connect it to a smartphone. You'll basically be able to take advantage of some standalone functionality in Android Wear 2.0 - as we recently saw in the LG Watch Sport, which looks like the biggest rival to this device.

The images however show two buttons, likely to be the general home button, as well as a dedicated app button. On the rear of the watch an optical heart rate sensor can be seen, along with pins for charging - suggesting that this watch might carry some sort of IP protection rating, which would fit its sporty design.

We've also heard rumour that it might lack NFC, so it perhaps won't offer Android Pay. This perhaps depends on the final hardware offered and currently, we don't have all the details.

AFAIK, Huawei Watch 2 is an old product. Huawei delayed it until Wear 2.0 was done. Thus no rotating center crown button. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) February 24, 2017

Android Wear seems to be making a comeback this year. Determined not to be left out, Huawei is planning to unveil a newer, sportier Huawei Watch. Venture Beat said you can expect it to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress at the end of February.

Huawei has subsequently been running a major social media campaign teasing the launch of the watch, confirming it will appear at Mobile World Congress, alongside the Huawei P10 on 26 February 2017.

There's no telling what the price will be, but we'd expect it to be around the €299 mark.