Huawei could ditch Android Wear for Samsung's Tizen smartwatch OS

Huawei has rapidly become one of the top manufacturers of smartwatches over the last year or so and its always used Android Wear to run them.

However, that could change with its next device. It is tipped to be switching to the Tizen OS that Samsung uses in its Gear S2 and Gear S3 watches.

A report published in South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo stated that Huawei is working closely with Samsung to adopt Tizen. The two companies are also said to be collaborating on the hardware of the watch too.

Huawei has been a member of the Tizen Association from the beginning, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that it would look at integrating the operating system into some of its devices. The paper also claimed that the Chinese manufacturer was on the hunt for a new watch OS as it was looking for a tighter relationship with the software development side.

"Huawei was looking for an operating system other than Google's Android as the US firm had not been very collaborative," the newspaper revealed.

Not being able to customise Android Wear in any significant fashion has been an issue for Huawei, it is said.

When the next watch might be announced is unknown at present.