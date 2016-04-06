Huawei TalkBand B3 added to company's wearables line-up

As well as its new P9 and P9 Plus smartphones, Huawei used its London launch event to unveil a new version of its smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid, the Huawei TalkBand B3.

Like former models, it has a more bracelet-like design to the company's watches, with a "3D" curved display covered in Corning Gorilla Glass. The display is PMOLED, with a resolution of 128 x 80 which displays data, notifications, the time and messages in monochrome.

Liks other fitness wearables, it can be used to track calories, steps, sleep patterns and the like, but where Huawei's TalkBand range differs is that it can also be used to take phone calls through the device itself. There's a built-in microphone.

A 91mAh battery is on board, which Huawei claims will last three to fours days on a single charge - or up to six hours of call time.

Improvements over the previous model include a more ergonomic fit, better chipset (although it is yet to reveal the exact specifications) and better audio. Sound volume is up by 25 per cent, while ambient noise algorithms reduce "wind noise" by up to 80 per cent.

The band is IP57 rated so is fine to resist sweat for workouts, etc, and it will be available in three styles: Active, Classic and Elite - each with a different style of wristband.

The Active models will be available in white and black for 169 euros. The Classic models will be biege or brown for 199 euros. And the Elite model will be available in titanium grey for 249 euros.

Availability and release date are yet to be revealed.