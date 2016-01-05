Huawei Watch Jewel and Elegant make Android Wear sparkle

The Huawei Watch arrived with plenty fanfare and now sits among the best of the Android Wear watches despite being rather large for the smaller wrist. It therefore will come as no surprise to some that the Chinese manufacturer has introduced a couple of new models specifically designed for women.

Huawei has teamed up with Swarovski's Gemstone Business to create two new Huawei Watch models called Jewel and Elegant.

The Huawei Watch Jewel features 68 Swarovski Zirconia stones, each measuring 1.5mm, dotted around the face and set within the rose gold-plated case. The Elegant model is a little more understated featuring a knurled pattern effect around the face instead.

Both watches come with genuine Italian leather watch straps in a choice of pearl white and sapphire blue colour options. They also come pre-loaded with over 40 watch faces like the original model but there are a further 10 feminine-designed faces available on the Jewel and Elegant. Both the new models also have a heart rate monitor and motion sensors for fitness tracking like the original device.

Scratch-proof sapphire crystal protects the 44mm faces and the Jewel and Elegant's bodies are made from cold-forged stainless steel and plated in rose gold, as we mentioned previously. As you might have guessed, Android Wear is the operating system meaning the Huawei Watch Jewel and Elegant are compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones, although there is less functionality when paired with an Apple device.

The Huawei Watch Jewel and the Huawei Watch Elegant will be available from March 2016. Pricing for the watches has not been announced yet.

