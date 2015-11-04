Huawei Watch finally goes on sale in the UK, starts at £289

We recently reviewed the Huawei Watch and determined it is one of the most beautiful Android Wear watches you can buy today, and if you agree, you'll be glad to know that it has just launched in the UK.

You can now buy the stylish Huawei Watch from vMall and Selfridges. It's also now live in the UK version of the Google Store. Huawei said you can expect a wider selection of stores to offer the watch from the end of November.

There's no denying the Huawei Watch is one of the most gorgeous-looking smartwatches on the market. However, it starts at £289 and increases to £599 depending on materials and watch band styles, so it's far from a budget purchase. That's similar in price to the Apple Watch, which is no accident: Huawei is gunning for Cupertino with this Android Wear competitor.

Huawei Watch features a 42mm round case (screen is 1.4-inches in diameter and made of sapphire crystal) with a single button at the 2 o'clock position along the edge. You can pick from range of stainless steel and black cases, as well as a choice of straps, which include black leather, stainless steel mesh, stainless steel links, and black-plated stainless steel links.

Each strap will fit any face with an 18mm width lug interface. We reviewed the version with a "cold-forged" stainless steel case and matching mesh band, priced £329. For comparison, Apple sells a very similar-looking Apple Watch with a stainless steel case and matching Milanese Loop band for £559. It also has a 42mm case, but with a rectanglular sapphire display.

Check out Pocket-lint's review, the Google Store, or Huawei's site for more details on Huawei Watch.