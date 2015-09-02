Huawei Watch officially priced from €399, now available for pre-order

Huawei has taken to the stage at IFA 2015 to announce that the Huawei Watch is now officially on sale, with pre-orders opening in the US from 2 September.

The Huawei Watch, Huawei's first Android Wear smartwatch, was first introduced at MWC 2015 where we got our first look at this premium wearable.

The Huawei Watch wants to appeal to the fashion market, swerving away from the slightly toy-like designs that early Android Wear devices exhibited, offering design that's been inspired by the Swiss watch industry.

One of the highlights of the Huawei Watch is the 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a 400 x 400 pixel resolution, 286ppi, making it sharper than many rival devices. It's topped with sapphire crystal to help it stay scratch free.

It's a round display too, set into a 42mm casing, that's available in rose gold, stainless steel or black finishes. There's a range of strap options available, both in metal link or leather.

The Huawei Watch is fully loaded with sensors, including a heart rate monitor, so it will be able to track your activity. There's no GPS, however. The Watch is IP67 rated, so will resist water, so you'll be able to wear it no matter what you're doing. There's a 300mAh battery, with Huawei claiming a day and a half from a single charge.

Following the news that Android Wear is now available for the iPhone, Huawei has confirmed that you'll be able to use its Watch with your iOS device too.

The Huawei Watch is pretty expensive, however, starting at €399 (£300 approx) and ranging up to €699 (£515 approx) depending on the options you choose.

The Huawei Watch is available on pre-order today in the US, and will be coming to Canada, Germany, France, Spain and Italy during September.

It will be available in the UK, Japan and UAE, in October, with UK pricing still to be confirmed.