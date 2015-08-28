Huawei's gold-plated Android Wear watch works with... iPhone?

Huawei is getting ready to launch a gold Android Wear watch called Huawei Watch, according to a pre-order page that's live on Amazon, but the most interesting thing about this upcoming product is that it works with iPhone.

The listing on Amazon has revealed a few interesting spec details about Huawei Watch. It features, for instance, a 1.4-inch full-circle AMOLED display with scratch-resistant sapphire glass, a hear-rate monitor, and sensors for tracking running and walking. And pricing for the watch starts at $349 for a stainless steel model with a black leather strap.

If you want to shell out $799, you can get a fancier, gold-plated stainless steel version that comes with a gold-plated steel band. The Amazon listing shows Huawei Watch will begin shipping 2 September, so Huawei might plan to shed more light on its product during IFA. If so, the main thing we want to learn about is how it works with the iPhone.

The Verge noticed that Huawei's watch is described on Amazon as being compatible with devices running iOS 8.2 or later. Google is reportedly working on ways to add support for Apple's iPhone to Android Wear - and it looks like Huawei will be among the first to showcase such functionality.

But keep in mind the listing could be wrong. We first got a look at Huawei Watch at MWC earlier this year, but at the time, Huawei made no mention of the smartwatch working with iPhone.

Update: This pre-order page for Huawei's watch is no longer live.