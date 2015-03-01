Huawei Watch official, could it be the Apple Watch of the Android Wear world?

Huawei is the latest manufacturer to announce that it is entering the smartwatch arena.

The new wearable, announced at its press conference on Sunday kicking off Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will be simply dubbed the Huawei Watch.

"Designed by a team of experienced watch designers that have a rich history in creating fashionable and timeless watches, the attention-to-detail becomes apparent upon first glance as the device," boasts Huawei.

The new Huawei Watch will feature an AMOLED 1.4-inch display at 400 x 400 pixels resolution in 286 ppi at a 10,000:1 high contrast ratio, making it the most vibrant Android Wear smartwatch in the world.

The Huawei Watch will be compatible with smartphones running Android 4.3 or higher.

Those that are interested in specs, it will feature a Qualcomm 1.2GHz processor, 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM and Bluetooth 4.1.

The company has released two videos on YouTube talking up how people just want "a watch to be a watch," and don't just want "a miniature smartphone on their wrist."

The circular stainless steel unibody crafted watch, powered by Android Wear, will feature sapphire glass and is clearly being positioned at the high end fashion crowd.

"The Huawei Watch is designed with the sophisticated consumer in mind, a product that is suitable for business, casual and also sporty occasions," claims Huawei trying to cover all its bases.

The circular watch will also snub Motorola attempts and come with a circular display rather than the "flat tyre" screen as found on the Moto 360.

Rather than build two watches suitable for men and women individually, the company says it has opted for a single model with common ground. That size is 42mm in diameter making what Huawei claims is the most compact circular smartwatch on the market. It doesn't detail more than that, but judging by the two YouTube videos it does look fairly thick.

Like Apple and its Apple Watch, Huawei says there will be a number of different straps ranging from leather to stainless steel and in various sizes to suit everyone.