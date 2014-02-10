  Huawei smartwatch to debut at MWC with smartphone and two tablets, but don't expect Ascend P7

China-based Huawei Technologies will introduce a smartwatch at Mobile World Congress later this month.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Huawei will enter the wearable space with a smartwatch that will unveil alongside a new smartphone and two tablets. There were no other details provided about the smartwatch, but we contacted Huawei and will update when more is known.

Huawei told The Wall Street Journal that, contrary to many reports, its new smartphone will not be the Ascend P7, the upcoming successor to Huawei's flagship Ascend P6. The company will instead unveil its next-generation flagship at a separate event later this year.

As for Huawei's two tablets set to debut at MWC, details are scarce again. However, China's telecommunications equipment certification body - TENAA - recently approved a Nexus 7-like rival called the Huawei MediaPad X1 7.0.

READ: Huawei MediaPad X1 7.0 pops up at TENAA, revealing HD display and 3G

According to TENAA, the MediaPad X1 7.0 is a tablet with a 1,920 x 1,200 high-resolution display at 323ppi. Other specs include 3G connectivity, 2GB RAM, Mali-450 GPU, Huawei’s quad-core Hisilicon 910 Kirin chip clocked at 1.6GHz, and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

Huawei hasn't officially confirmed its new MediaPad, but a TENAA certification indicates the company will introduce it soon and might even show it off at Mobile World Congress. The annual tradeshow kicks off in Barcelona on 24 February.