HTC could finally be ready to release its first Android Wear smartwatch

Smartwatches are nothing new anymore, they've been around for a good number of years, but while smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Sony and LG have all produced several models, HTC has remained noticeably absent, until now.

There have already been rumours surrounding a possible HTC smartwatch with a couple of codenames flying around: Petra and One. Many analysts predicted HTC would release its smartwatch at Mobile World Congress in 2015, but to no avail. Usually reliable leakster Evan Blass said we should have seen the watch in June, but again, nothing happened.

But now Chinese site Weibo has picked up some leaked images of the alleged HTC watch, codenamed Halfbeak, a codename which has been associated with the watch before. The images have since been shared by TechTastic.nl.

The images show an almost customary circular watch face with a reported 360x360 pixel resolution but what isn't clear is what the face is made from, but it's likely to be metal. The strap, which on first impressions doesn't look interchangeable, appears to be made from rubber silicone.

The watch will run on Android Wear and control will be via two round buttons and a longer oblong button on the right hand side of the face.

It's likely HTC's smartwatch will be aimed at fitness fanatics, as there's a clear Under Armour logo on the back of the watch, confirming a partnership between the two companies. There also appears to be a heart rate monitor on the underside of the watch too.

But even though there's pictorial evidence of HTC's first ever Android Wear smartwach, the company hasn't said when it will be released, hopefully it won't be too long before we hear an official announcement.