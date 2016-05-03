  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. HTC smartwatch news

HTC One Wear smartwatch not coming until June, Petra delay reported

|
Pocketnow HTC One Wear smartwatch not coming until June, Petra delay reported
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks
The best Apple HomeKit tips and tricks

- HTC smartwatch "pushed back"

- Maybe Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear?

The prospective smartwatch from HTC, which has gone under the names HTC Petra and HTC One Wear in the past, clearly didn't appear in April, as suggested in previous rumours and leaks. Instead, it is not said to be launched in the week commencing 6 June.

Twitter tipmeister @evleaks has posted on his feed that the HTC wearable has been pushed back to June. There are few other details, but he does tend to be right more often than not about these sorts of things.

That said, it was his original tweet that suggested it would be coming in April in the first place.

There have been several rumours and alleged leaks of information about a HTC smartwatch in the past. However, few extra murmurings have come in the last year, with the most amount of discussion about a device codenamed "Petra" peaking in February 2015.

It is more than likely that in the year since, plans have been completely rejigged. It is very possible the watch that appears in June is far from the device tipped at the beginning of last year.

That was said to have a 1.8-inch PMOLED display with a 160 x 32 resolution and feature a ST Micro STM32L151 chipset. But that would leave it hideously under-spec'ed in today's market.

Plus, with the advent of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear chipset and platform, what's the betting that we see HTC launch with the latest tech?

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments