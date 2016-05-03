HTC One Wear smartwatch not coming until June, Petra delay reported

The prospective smartwatch from HTC, which has gone under the names HTC Petra and HTC One Wear in the past, clearly didn't appear in April, as suggested in previous rumours and leaks. Instead, it is not said to be launched in the week commencing 6 June.

Twitter tipmeister @evleaks has posted on his feed that the HTC wearable has been pushed back to June. There are few other details, but he does tend to be right more often than not about these sorts of things.

FYI, this has been pushed to the week of June 6th. #htcwearablehttps://t.co/Ei1lT4aWoc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 3, 2016

That said, it was his original tweet that suggested it would be coming in April in the first place.

.@AnthonydFlemons Nope, but the watch should be out mid-April. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 22, 2016

There have been several rumours and alleged leaks of information about a HTC smartwatch in the past. However, few extra murmurings have come in the last year, with the most amount of discussion about a device codenamed "Petra" peaking in February 2015.

It is more than likely that in the year since, plans have been completely rejigged. It is very possible the watch that appears in June is far from the device tipped at the beginning of last year.

That was said to have a 1.8-inch PMOLED display with a 160 x 32 resolution and feature a ST Micro STM32L151 chipset. But that would leave it hideously under-spec'ed in today's market.

Plus, with the advent of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear chipset and platform, what's the betting that we see HTC launch with the latest tech?