HTC One smartwatch could launch in April, alongside One M10

Sony has a smartwatch, Samsung has a smartwatch, LG has a wristful of smartwatches, as does Huawei, Asus and a number of others. But HTC doesn't, which seems odd.

HTC has been looking to diversify in recent times as its smartphone business struggled compared to previous years. Rumours of an HTC smartwatch launch appeared at MWC 2015, with talk of a watch called Petra.

Petra didn't appear on launch day and we later heard rumours that HTC was shifting the design of the HTC One Wear to a round design and that it might appear in 2016 instead.

.@AnthonydFlemons Nope, but the watch should be out mid-April. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 22, 2016

Even Blass, regular leaker of information and very often accurate information, as shared via Twitter that the HTC smartwatch might make an appearance in mid-April.

At the moment, there's little information on what HTC might launch. That's not only true of this rumoured smartwatch, but it's true of HTC's next flagship phone too. The HTC One M10 hasn't appeared in leaks or rumours, making us think that it might not appear at MWC, instead launching at a later event in March.

If there's a smartwatch joining the party, then HTC has plenty to launch at an independent event. That might also explain why we've not heard anything about these devices quite yet.

HTC's recent focus has been on launching the HTC Vive virtual reality headset, as well as unveiling UA Healthbox. Perhaps we're going to have to wait a little longer before the company returns to what it's traditionally known for.