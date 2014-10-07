  HTC is making wearables - it just wasn't ready for 8 October event

Don't expect HTC to unveil a wearable on Wednesday or even anytime this year. But that doesn't mean 2015 is out as well.

Recode has reported that HTC is still developing wearables. In fact, Jason Mackenzie, head of HTC America, admitted during an interview that HTC planned to launch a wearable this autumn, but the mystery product "ended up just not being ready".

Drew Bamford, head of HTC Creative Labs, also suggested HTC is taking its time in order to bring a more compelling product to market: “We’ve seen a lot of general purpose wearables come to market,” he said. “When we come to market with our product we want to make sure the product has a strong point of view and there is a really compelling reason to strap it on your wrist.”

HTC is therefore now telling consumers to wait until "early next year", when the company will offer more details on its wearable strategy. Although Bamford stressed HTC wants to get its wearable strategy right, he didn't confirm if said stratedy includes a smartwatch.

Pocket-lint reported last month that HTC had abandoned plans to make a smartwatch. Sources familiar with the matter told us that the company wanted to launch a smartwatch for customers, but it decided to abandon the idea for the time being. It was then widely reported that HTC's smartwatch, which was rumoured to be a reworking of the Qualcomm Toq, hadn't met internal expectations.

HTC doesn't seem to hold a view that it failed however, mostly because it believes no company has yet to release a quality wearable device: “We honestly don’t think anyone has gotten it right," Bamford explained. “We think the strategy we were working on will get us there."

READ: HTC Desire Eye event: What are HTC's camera plans for 8 October?