  HTC smartwatch is coming to Mobile World Congress next week

HTC is entering the smartwatch market to compete with Samsung and Sony, with its first device due to be shown off at Mobile World Congress next week.

According to Bloomberg, HTC has a smartwatch which it will bring to MWC in Barcelona. HTC will be showing its wrist-dwelling device to only a select few, behind closed doors.

The HTC smartwatch, which hasn't had a name revealed yet, will be based on Qualcomm's Toq device. Pocket-lint has independently had this confirmed, but our source knew nothing of the timeframe. This smartwatch, like the Toq, uses a Mirasol display for ultra low power - similar to a colour version of an E Ink screen. It also offers a music player and Bluetooth connectivity.

According to Bloomberg, HTC is also working on another watch that uses Google Now and sports an AMOLED screen. As if that weren't enough, HTC is also reportedly working on a smart bracelet with a thin touchscreen that plays music and tracks activity. But this device still might not reach the final production phase.

The HTC smartwatch won't be released until around Christmas as the company tackles issues such as battery performance and display quality.

With Sony already on its second smartwatch, and Samsung due to upgrade its Gear soon, HTC is already behind. But with Mirasol screen technology, and time to prepare, HTC may still create an outstanding smartwatch.