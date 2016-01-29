This is HP’s Isaac Mizrahi smartwatch, with Swarovski crystals for just $250

HP has dabbled in the wearables sector before, but its latest parnership with designer Isaac Mizrahi has resulted in a swish timepiece with more than the touch of bling about it.

That's because the Isaac Mizhari Smartwatch Engineered by HP (yep, catchy title) is covered in Swarovski crystals for "the modern woman".

In the true sense of the word, the watch isn't a smartwatch like the Samsung Gear S2, Apple Watch or Huawei's latest devices. Instead, it has an analogue face with a notifications screen at the bottom.

It links to an iPhone or Android device through Bluetooth and will present notifications for incoming calls, calendar alerts and texts. There are also activity tracking functions. However, there are no downloadable apps or other smart functionality.

One clever piece of the design is that even if the battery for the smart features drains - it lasts up to five days - the analogue watch will continue and the notifications screen section merely disappears.

The watch is water-resistant "up to three atmospheres" and comes with a custom-fit charger.

It is available in either a silver or gold colour scheme, with interchangeable colour leather bands also available.

The watches cost $250 (£174) each, while extra bands are $40 each and an additional charger is $20.