Honor Watch GS 3 unveiled at MWC 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has introduced its new Honor Watch GS 3, available in three attractive colourways with a design inspired by traditional mechanical watches

The new watch is designed with all-day comfort in mind and weighs just 44 grams with a 10.5mm thickness.

Quality materials such as 316L stainless steel are employed to give the watch a quality feel and elegant look.

The Honor Watch GS 3 has a new eight-channel photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor - and if you're not sure what that means, don't worry, it's just that green flashing light that detects your heart rate.

Honor says that the new sensor, combined with its AI Heart Rate Monitoring Engine significantly improves the heart rate monitoring accuracy.

It does this by using multiple algorithms to cancel out the noise during exercise, resulting in much cleaner and more accurate heart rate data.

To make use of these advancements the watch will support over 100 workout modes, as well as provide precise route-tracking when running, cycling or hiking outdoors.

The watch uses a built-in L1/L5 Dual Frequency GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) to enable route tracking.

If the Honor Watch GS 3 seems like your kind of smartwatch, it will be available in either midnight black, ocean blue or classic gold. Pricing will start at €229 but availability dates are yet to be announced.

Writing by Luke Baker.