Honor is launching a rugged outdoor smartwatch

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has announced via Twitter that it will be adding another smartwatch to its portfolio, and this one will feature ruggedised design, for the great outdoors.

While details are slim, we'd expect a watch designed with rugged looks to also feature a more durable build, capable of withstanding those cold, wet windy scrambles up the mountains or the odd knock against a protruding rock.

The watch will be announced as part of Honor's launches at IFA, which - this year - is a mostly virtual tech conference which would usually take place in the bustling halls of the Messe in Berlin.

Honor hasn't said what the watch will be called yet, but it seems very likely that it'll join the ranks of existing MagicWatch models which - themselves - are essentially rebadged versions of Huawei's popular Watch GT range.

This begs the question: does that mean Huawei is also working on a rugged, outdoorsy sports watch to add to the existing range which includes the attractive and capable Watch GT 2 and sportier Watch GT 2e?

If it is another MagicWatch, we'd expect it to feature the same epic 14-day battery life, lots of custom watch faces and a host of sports tracking modes.

It's an interesting move, and it sees Huawei/Honor entering a market currently dominated by the likes of Garmin and Suunto.

It may gain popularity for its styling, but it'll be interesting to see if the watch succeeds in attracting buyers who are serious about tracking their outdoor treks.

