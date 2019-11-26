Honor MagicWatch 2 wants to capitalise where many smartwatches fail, and that's on battery life. Claiming to last for 14 days on a single charge, it's off to a good start in offering better endurance than the Apple Watch or many WearOS devices.

Honor says that this comes down the smart power management of the Kirin A1 chipset that sits at its heart, but note that the smaller watch only gets 7 days of life, so a big part of it comes down to the size of the battery.

The larger watch has a 1.39-inch display with a 454 x 454 pixel resolution, while the smaller watch has a 1.2-inch display at 390 x 390 pixels.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 has a stainless steel body and is water resistant to 5ATM. There's a choice of strap styles and materials so you can customise the look of the watch to suit your style.

Honor very much pitches the MagicWatch 2 as a health and fitness device, with support for 15 different sports, GPS and heart rate monitoring. There's also sleep tracking, aiming to detect the quality of your sleep and give you guidance to try and make it better.

The MagicWatch 2 will also detect your stress levels and can guide you through breathing exercises to help you relax, while you'll also be able to store and play music, as well as take Bluetooth calls.

Honor has every plan to launch the MagicWatch 2 Globally, and it will be available in the UK from 12 December. The 46mm version will starting from €189, while the 42mm will be available from €179.