Honor Band Zero offers minimalist design, life tracking features

Honor, the spin-out brand of Huawei, has revealed the Honor Band Zero via Twitter. The new wearable offers a minimalist design, with a strap that's reminiscent of Apple's classic buckle for Apple Watch.

Honor doesn't give away much in the tweet - appearing following the launch of the new Honor 7 - but it's said that the Honor Band Zero will offer an IP68 rating to keep out water and dust, and that it will offer step and sleep tracking.

According to GSMArena, the Honor Band Zero will be launching in August in China. Meanwhile, we're all still waiting for the launch of the Huawei Watch that was announced at MWC earlier in the year.

The new Honor Band Zero has been designed to be minimalist. There's no word on what operating system it might run on, or a full list of features, but if the real thing is as slim as the image depicts, then battery life might be a concern.

We get the feeling that Honor is looking to offer something that's less geeky than a fully-fledged Android Wear smartwatch, sticking to notifications and life tracking, rather than trying to offer everything under the sun.

There's little information about the new device and no word on pricing or availability outside of China.

