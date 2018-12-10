Guess is no stranger to smartwatches, with its Guess Connect range being available for the last few years. However, it is also adding tech to more regular timepieces with an all-new contactless watch collection available now.

Combining traditional, analogue style and contactless payment tech, the watch collection has been developed in partnership with Barclaycard.

Each watch in the range houses a contactless payment chip in the watch strap, which is powered by bPay.

You can assign a Mastercard or Visa debit or credit card to a bPay account through a dedicated smartphone app and then make payments up to £30 in any contactless friendly shop.

Users of the bPay app can also preload money onto the app, in order to control spending limits.

Guess has six watches in the collection, designed for men and women.

For men, there are models with a black case and black silicone strap, silver with a blue leather strap, or rose gold with a blue silicone strap.

For women, all the cases are rose gold, albeit in different designs. The straps are blue silicone, white leather and white silicone.

Prices start at £119, running up to £219 for the rose gold and blue men's model.