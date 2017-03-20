Guess Connect smartwatch gets an Android Wear 2.0 refresh

Guess has announced it will be launching an updated version of its Connect smartwatch at Baselworld 2017, which starts on 23 March.

The new version will run on Android Wear 2.0 as opposed to Martian on the old model, and will use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. Guess will cater for both sexes too, with the new Connect coming in 41mm and 44mm case sizes.

In fact, it's men that will get more options, with five models available to choose from, while women will get three.

Guess hasn't released a complete list of specs and features for the watches just yet, but has said that "over a hundred combinations of display face, colour and sub-dials are available".

Because they run Android Wear 2.0, you'll presumably be able to select from a wide range of digital watch faces, rather than switch out for different modules like with the recently announced Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45.

One of the features of the new Connect watches Guess has revealed, is the ability to send messages directly from the watch itself, using either a keyboard or handwriting recognition. And with Google onboard, a number of standalone apps can be downloaded to use without having to connect to a smartphone, including fitness apps to track runs and cycles.

Guess hasn't said whether the watches are waterproof or not, so we'll leave off swimming for now. Google Assistant is also built-in to answer any questions you have and carry out a variety of functions.

We'd expect to see Android Pay mobile payments built into the new Connect watches as well, but Guess hasn't confirmed this feature just yet either.

Baselworld 2017 takes place later this week and Pocket-lint will be at the show to bring you all the latest news in the world of wearables. We'll hopefully be able to solidify all the remaining specs and features of the new Guess Connect watches.