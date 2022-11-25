How to do a Fitbit workout on Google Pixel Watch

(Pocket-lint) - Google's takeover of Fitbit means that it's got one heck of an integrated fitness platform for its devices moving forward - including its first real smartwatch, the Pixel Watch.

You can, in fact, launch a Fitbit workout directly from your Pixel Watch in just a few short taps. Here's how it works.

How to start a Fitbit workout on Pixel Watch

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Swipe right three times from your home screen From the workouts menu that this lands you on, choose a workout When you're ready to actually begin, pless the play icon to start

There's no automatic workout detection on the Pixel Watch, so these steps are in fact mandatory if you want to track your workout properly.

The extremely consistent heart-rate measurement on the Pixel Watch means that you'll get some pretty impressive stats from your time, too.

How to end your workout on Pixel Watch

Once you've come to the end of your workout, you'll obviously want to bring it to a close.

This is simple too - you just swipe up from the main workout screen, and then tap End.

