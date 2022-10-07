(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel Watch will detect when you take a tumble and alert emergency services, but the company has confirmed that it won't start doing so until the first few months of 2023.

Google confirmed the news via a support document, saying that the feature will arrive "this winter (summer in Australia)". What's more, those in Australia and Germany won't get support for the automatic dialling of emergency numbers, so you'll be left to do that yourself.

Given the fact winter begins at the very end of December, we can assume that fall detection will be live in 2023 - before the end of March, if Google's calendar is on point.

Fall detection is a feature that has already been shown to save the lives of Apple Watch owners and its addition to the brand-new Google Pixel Watch is sure to prove just as vital. The wearable will detect a hard fall and alert the wearer that it can call emergency services for them if needed. The same emergency SOS feature can also be enabled manually by pressing the crown five times quickly, too.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Pixel Watch goes on sale on 13 October and is available for pre-order now. Pricing starts at $379 / $349 / €379 with three colours available (matte black, gold, and silver) and there's a single 41mm case size.

The watch itself features a round display and Google promises a battery life of somewhere in the region of 24 hours per charge. That doesn't sound like a lot, so make sure your watch is charged if you plan on taking a hard fall when wearing it.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.