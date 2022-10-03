(Pocket-lint) - Although the latest Google product showcase event is imminent, with the Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch to be officially launched this Thursday, it doesn't mean the rumourmill will be quiet in the meantime. In fact, two of the biggest leaks yet have only just appeared online - both relating to the Watch.

The Pixel Watch isn't exactly a secret - the company itself has released teaser videos in the build-up to its debut during Made by Google - but we doubt there's much left to show during the event.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, otherwise known as @OnLeaks, has posted a stack of images of Google's first in-house Wear OS device on SlashLeaks, showing just about every colour and band option.

Just got my hands on a bunch of #Google #PixelWatch promo material showing all color options and Watch Bands for the first time. Some details revealed as well...@Slashleaks https://t.co/HzbWeGGSKP pic.twitter.com/N0uiKaKXo0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 1, 2022

They are of alleged marketing materials and the leaker revealed a few details alongside them. The Watch will be water resistant to 50-metres, he claims, will sport Corning Gorilla Glass on the front, and have sensors for sleep monitoring, heart rate and ECG tracking. It will also come with six-months of free Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit is also mentioned in the second major leak to have emerged. Twitter leaker @_snoopytech_ posted an alleged official advert for the device over the weekend.

It reveals a few other key details, including an additional band option that'll be coming after launch - a metal one.

You will be able to take calls on your wrist, and map directions will work independently of a phone (on the LTE version, we presume).

We'll find out for sure in a few days.

Writing by Rik Henderson.