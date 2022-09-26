Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Pic of Google Pixel Watch box hints at earlier on-sale date than previously thought

(Pocket-lint) - A hands-on photo of the Google Pixel Watch retail box has appeared online.

Allegedly taken within a "distribution center", it shows that the device could be available earlier than many expect. It had been suggested that pre-orders will open the moment that the Made by Google event finishes on 6 October, but this discovery suggests it'll actually go on sale immediately.

Originally posted by Reddit user @xXavi3rx and then tweeted by Ian Zelbo, the image also confirms something that was previously just rumoured - that the Pixel Watch will sport some Fitbit health tracking features.

Other than that, there's little else to glean from it. After all, Google itself has released official pictures and video of its first in-house smartwatch from just about every angle itself.

We've also learned what we believe to be its price in the US.

Google will reportedly charge $350 for a Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch, with an LTE edition available for $400.

 Colour options are said to be black/obsidian, gold/hazel, and silver/chalk. The design will be the same no matter the model, it is said.

