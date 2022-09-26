(Pocket-lint) - A hands-on photo of the Google Pixel Watch retail box has appeared online.

Allegedly taken within a "distribution center", it shows that the device could be available earlier than many expect. It had been suggested that pre-orders will open the moment that the Made by Google event finishes on 6 October, but this discovery suggests it'll actually go on sale immediately.

Originally posted by Reddit user @xXavi3rx and then tweeted by Ian Zelbo, the image also confirms something that was previously just rumoured - that the Pixel Watch will sport some Fitbit health tracking features.

Someone found a Pixel Watch in Target pic.twitter.com/QpjfhyLUBQ — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 26, 2022

Best smartwatch 2022: Top Android and iPhone wearables for every budget By Conor Allison · 15 July 2022 · What is the best smartwatch for you? We rate and rank the top options in this comprehensive buyer's guide.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Other than that, there's little else to glean from it. After all, Google itself has released official pictures and video of its first in-house smartwatch from just about every angle itself.

We've also learned what we believe to be its price in the US.

Google will reportedly charge $350 for a Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch, with an LTE edition available for $400.

Colour options are said to be black/obsidian, gold/hazel, and silver/chalk. The design will be the same no matter the model, it is said.

Writing by Rik Henderson.