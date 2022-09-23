Official Google Pixel Watch video shows it from every angle

(Pocket-lint) - Ahead of its product launch event on 6 October, Google has posted a video showing its first in-house smartwatch from just about every angle imaginable.

The Google Pixel Watch will be officially introduce during the Made by Google presentation, but we're not sure what else is left to unveil.

You can watch the video trailer above, which shows the way the straps attach to the device, multiple watch faces, and different colour options.

There's a simplicity in its design that we think will be savoured by many. It is expected that the Pixel Watch will be available for pre-order as soon as the event is over that Thursday.

Naturally, the new watch will sport the latest version of Google's own Wear OS. It'll likely have Fitbit functionality, considering Google also acquired that brand last year.

The Pixel Watch was teased during Google I/O in May and rumours have since suggested that it could be powered by an Exynos chipset, considering Samsung has been a major partner in the development of the revamped operating system.

Speculation also suggests that pricing will start around $350 (£312) with an LTE option also coming, priced around $400.

We'll find out for sure at the Made by Google event on 6 October.

Writing by Rik Henderson.