Flagship TicWatch could be next with new Wear OS

(Pocket-lint) - The next watch to receive Google's elusive third-generation wearable operating system could be a flagship TicWatch.

If it proves to be true, it will join the new Montblanc Summit and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as the select devices with Wear OS 3.

Of course, we're also expecting the OS to feature on Google's upcoming smartwatch along with the latest devices from Samsung and Fossil.

The news comes after an email was shared on Reddit, in which Mobvoi is searching for reviewers for an upcoming TicWatch model.

In the message, five main features are quoted:

A long-duration battery NFC payments compatible with Google Pay IP68 waterproof, GPS, speaker and microphone New IHB/AFiB detection and fatigue assessment Improved premium design, flagship model

The current flagship Wear OS model is the TicWatch Pro 3, which offers 72 hours of battery life in "Smart Mode." So we might expect the new model to meet, if not exceed, this duration.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Google Pay NFC payments indicates it will be a Wear OS device.

The "improved premium design" hints that the aesthetics will be iterative, rather than a completely new approach.

This means we're expecting a fairly large and chunky watch with two side buttons, as has been the norm for TicWatch Pro devices.

Writing by Luke Baker.