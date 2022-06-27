Wear OS could soon get Google Fast Pair's best feature

(Pocket-lint) - Google is preparing an update to Wear OS which will allow the Google-powered smartwatches to take advantage of Fast Pair's biggest convenience: connecting to headphones you've already paired to your Android phone.

A changelog published by Google and discovered by 9to5Google.com reads as follows:

"[Wear OS] Fast Pair on Wear OS to allows previously paired headphones to be discovered and connected to wearables.[5]

— [5] Available through Google Play services v22.24 updated on 06/24/2022."

Like Apple's AirPods with the iPhone, the Fast Pair functionality not only allows you to quickly and easily pair to compatible headphones from your phone, but also saves them to your Google account, and makes them accessible from other Android devices without having to re-pair them.

With this functionality coming to Wear OS smartwatches, it will mean that when you pair some headphones to your Android phone, they'll be logged to your account, and instantly available to connect to from your Wear OS watch. You won't have to go through any cumbersome process to pair your earbuds to your watch.

Fast Pair is something Google has been developing and improving over the course of the past couple of years, and it's not just a feature for headphones to quickly pair to your devices.

It's also been built into wearables to make them easier to pair with your Android phone, and also means you can then find lost devices using Google's Find My Device service through Google Search.

Google has also been building out the service so that it works on Android/Google TV devices, Chromebooks and even Matter-enabled smarthome devices, making connection and access to smart IoT devices and wearables more convenient than ever.

Writing by Cam Bunton.