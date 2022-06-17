(Pocket-lint) - Google will offer at least seven different types of straps alongside the launch of the Pixel Watch.

Including the silicone style shown off during the company's I/O keynote announcement, it's thought that Google is working on several styles of bands for the upcoming smartwatch.

According to the report, we'll see two types of leather bands, a link bracelet, a fabric strap and a silicone band. Reminiscent of the Apple Watch, Google is also set to offer a Milanese-style bracelet, as well as a stretchable band akin to Apple's Solo Loop.

It's not yet clear whether all these types will make it to the launch later this year - or even if they'll be Google-own accessories or made by a third party. However, it does appear as though high-end bands (such as the Milanese band) will be available in the same colours as the cases offered of the watch itself - silver, black and gold.

The finer points of the Pixel Watch are still unknown, of course, but the teaser shared back (shown above) did, at least, illustrate how users can change straps on the smartwatch.

Though also not totally clear, appearing slightly more complicated than what's available on a rival device like the Apple Watch, the bands seem to slide into a connector before the watch case is required to tilt and lock it all into place.

Whatever the case, the potential for dozens of case and strap combinations on the device is certainly intriguing - and a move that we'd say is essential if Google is going to seriously try and eat into Apple's share of the market.

Of course, another factor in the uptake of multiple straps from users is whether Google tinkers with the band mechanism or size between generations of the smartwatch. However, that's a problem for another day.

For now, we'll be keeping an eye out for any more details regarding the Pixel Watch.

Writing by Conor Allison.