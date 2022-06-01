Google Pixel Watch battery will only last a day

(Pocket-lint) - There's plenty of hype surrounding Google's upcoming smartwatch, but WearOS has always been a battery hog, and it doesn't seem like that's changing any time soon.

9to5Google reports that the Pixel Watch will have a battery capacity of just under 300 mAh. For context, that sits right between the Galaxy Watch 4 and Fossil Gen 6.

According to the report, this battery will allow the Pixel Watch battery to last up to a day per charge - not unlike the other Wear OS watches that we've tested.

It's disappointing to hear, as this is undoubtedly the biggest weakness of the Wear OS platform, and many were hoping Google's first-party release would change this.

It is also suggested that the Pixel Watch won't charge particularly quickly, either. It's estimated to be similar to the Galaxy Watch 4, which takes about 110 minutes to charge.

This is nowhere near the speed of the Apple Watch, which offers zero to 80 per cent in 45 minutes, or the Fossil Gen 6 which takes about half an hour to do the same.

So, when it comes to battery performance, it's disappointing news on all fronts but, of course, these are all just rumours at this stage. Hopefully, we'll see improvements before the official launch.

There's also every possibility that these estimates are conservative, but we won't be holding our breath for a miraculous multi-day Wear OS smartwatch.

Writing by Luke Baker.