Pixel Watch to come with huge RAM for a smartwatch

(Pocket-lint) - Google's upcoming Pixel Watch is set to push Wear OS forward with specs that no smartwatch running the operating system has yet been able to match, according to new reports.

While the exact amount of RAM that the watch will pack in hasn't been made clear, 9to5Google is reporting that it will be an upgrade on the 1.5GB that powers the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

While something like 2GB of RAM wouldn't sound like much as part of a smartphone, in the world of watches it would be a pretty solid amount.

Similarly, the watch will apparently run Exynos 9110, a chipset built by Samsung, rather than some smaller version of Google's own Tensor platform. The watch will have a co-processor to handle background tasks like some its tracking.

Finally, the report indicates that the watch will have a generous 32GB of onboard memory for the storage of songs and apps, something that will be a great help to those looking to listen to music without needing their phone or full signal for streaming.

Whether these specifications turn out to be accurate will take a little while to be confirmed, of course - they're only rumours at this stage, and could well be disproven when Google does eventually go into more detail about the watch later this year.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.