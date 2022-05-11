(Pocket-lint) - Google has officially unveiled the Pixel Watch, the company's first-ever smartwatch.

The announcement follows years of speculation regarding the Google-branded wearable, with plenty of recent leaks also hinting at the device's design, specs and features.

Now, it's finally here, featuring a circular watch face, a health monitoring experience powered by Fitbit and the full suite of Google apps, such as Maps, Wallet, Home and Assistant.

Of course, the software is driven by the latest version of Google's Wear OS, which was revamped last year and first released on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Google indicates the smartwatch will go on sale in fall 2022, though it's not yet clear how much it will cost.

There are also plenty of other details Google didn't clarify during the I/O announcement, such as whether the watch will be Android-only and closed off to iOS users, whether more finishes will be available, and just how long we can expect it to last from a single charge.

However, we expect more details to emerge over the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Chris Hall.