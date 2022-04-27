(Pocket-lint) - If you need more evidence that Google might announce a smartwatch at I/O next month, the Pixel Watch has leaked online again. Images of the wearable first surfaced two days ago.

In the latest real-world photographs, from Reddit user tagtech414, you can see the Pixel Watch on someone's wrist. This same Redditor shared the previous set of leak images (via 9to5Google). In those, you can see the back of the watch - including without a strap attached. The device is never pictured booted, but you do get a sense of its design and size in all the images.

The Redditor said the strap is "kind of a pain to attach the first time". It is a 20m strap that's "a soft silicone with good flex and doesn’t seem to show fingerprints/oil too badly". Apart from the strap, the Redditor praised the watch and its comfort level, saying it "feels like it's not even there" and that the "crown does not poke into the back of my hand when bending my wrist back or typing".

Keep in mind Redditor tagtech414 claimed in his Reddit posts that a friend found the watch at a bar and gave it to them. The strap and watch were "packaged separately" and the friend "forgot to bring them over".

For more images of the Pixel Watch, see the Redditor's Imgur gallery.

Google has yet to officially announce (or name) the Pixel Watch, but it's been rumoured for years and is currently expected to debut at Google I/O In May (when Google will also likely announce Android 13).

Writing by Maggie Tillman.