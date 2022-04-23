(Pocket-lint) - Google’s first in-house smartwatch appears to have been given a name - one that has been circulating in media reports for years.

A new trademark filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office has revealed Google's first smartwatch will be called Pixel Watch. With the filing, first spotted by 9to5Google, Google intends to have the phrase "Pixel Watch" trademarked for smartwatches and smartwatch accessories: "Pixel watch trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smartwatches; cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands", the filing reads.

The media has referred to the first "Made by Google" smartwatch as the Pixel Watch for several years. Google is even expected to unveil or tease the Pixel Watch at Google I/O next month, perhaps even highlighting some sort of Fitbit integration with Wear OS 3. The smartwatch is rumoured to cost more than a Fitbit and might also directly rival the Apple Watch.

Some pictures of the Pixel Watch (above) have appeared online, too, showing a premium design with a circular face, slim and smooth bezels, and a crown.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.