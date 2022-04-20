(Pocket-lint) - Google's long-awaited Pixel Watch has broken cover yet again, this time in form of a face-on image.

Having leaked in render form a few times over recent months, the image seemingly confirms that earlier renders and images have been pretty much accurate.

The picture shows off the curves of the rounded, domed glass that's rumoured to sit on top of the display. It also shows the Fitbit logo in one of the complications below the displayed time.

The design would certainly help it stand out from the usual Wear OS watches, particularly as it only has one physical button/crown on the right edge. The image was first shared by the prolific (and usually accurate) Evan Blass at 91Mobiles.

Although striking, we do worry that having a button placed centrally might be a bit too easy to press accidentally with the back of a hand, and is one reason why so many other manufacturers place theirs further up/down the edge.

With the Fitbit icon showing up, it also re-iterates Google's plan to integrate the fitness data expertise of its sub-brand and use it in its first home-made smartwatch to offer comprehensive fitness and health tracking.

With this leak showing up now, along with further news from 9to5Google that the online Google Store is being redesigned to make space for the new smartwatch, indicates that the company is planning to launch this device soon.

Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored By Maggie Tillman · 17 September 2020 All the details on the next version of the Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 7.

Rumours have indicated that we could see it teased during I/O 2022 this year, with a retail launch slated for later on in the year.

Writing by Cam Bunton.