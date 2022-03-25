(Pocket-lint) - Google has long been rumoured to be working on a Pixel-branded smartwatch and while there was some question over whether the device would ever actually launch, the latest report suggests we might see it teased soon.

Leaker Jon Prosser - who doesn't have the most accurate track record of the leakers - has tweeted his understanding of the Pixel Watch launch schedule. According to Prosser, the Pixel Watch will be teased at Google's I/O developer conference in May alongside the announcement of the Google Pixel 6a, before launching properly in October with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google I/O '22



From what I understand, Google will officially be announcing the Pixel 6a + "teasing" the Pixel Watch.



Pixel 6a launch (in most markets) pushed to July 28th.



Pixel Watch will be formally announced and launched with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in October. pic.twitter.com/IwwRX2pZtR — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2022

Though Prosser doesn't give any evidence for his prediction, it would make sense for Google to tease the Pixel Watch during the Google I/O developer conference as it would give developers a few months to build apps for the device before it launched.

Apple does similar with its WWDC developer conference in June, giving a glimpse as to what to expect from its software several months before it becomes publically available, offering time for developers to do what they need to do to make it a good experience by the time launch comes around.

There's currently no official word on whether Prosser is correct and we will see the Google Pixel Watch appear briefly in May, but you can read all the rumours about it so far in our round up feature. Google I/O takes place between 11-12 May 2022.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.